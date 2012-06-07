LONDON, June 7 The Australian dollar jumped to a
three-week high against the dollar while the euro and European
shares rose on Thursday, after the Chinese central bank cut
benchmark deposit and lending rates.
The growth-linked Australian dollar hit a
three-week high of $0.9993 from around $0.9927 after the Chinese
rate decision. The Aussie has been under pressure in recent
weeks on concerns about a hard landing in China as growth in the
Asian powerhouse slows.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.26019 on
trading platform EBS, its highest level since May 28.
The FTSEurofirst was up 1.2 percent at 985.94,
extending gains after the Chinese move.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Brett)