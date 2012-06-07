(Repeats to additional code, no changes to text)

LONDON, June 7 The Australian dollar jumped to a three-week high against the dollar while the euro and European shares rose on Thursday, after the Chinese central bank cut benchmark deposit and lending rates.

The growth-linked Australian dollar hit a three-week high of $0.9993 from around $0.9927 after the Chinese rate decision. The Aussie has been under pressure in recent weeks on concerns about a hard landing in China as growth in the Asian powerhouse slows.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.26019 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since May 28.

The FTSEurofirst was up 1.2 percent at 985.94, extending gains after the Chinese move.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Brett)