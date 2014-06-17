LONDON, June 17 Citigroup global head of G10 foreign exchange trading Jeff Feig is to leave the bank, it said on Tuesday, the latest departure of a senior figure in an industry racked by allegations that its biggest players manipulated markets.

There was no suggestion Mr. Feig's departure was related to the investigation into alleged market manipulation, which has so far seen dozens of traders at leading banks suspended or fired, including Citigroup's own head of spot foreign exchange trading.

"Given his tenure in his role, his departure was well-anticipated, and part of the natural cycle of the business," a Citigroup spokesman told Reuters. "We have a strong, talented bench that continues to support this core business."

Citigroup is the world's currency-trading bank, according to a recent industry survey. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Jamie McGeever)