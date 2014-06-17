Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
LONDON, June 17 Citigroup global head of G10 foreign exchange trading Jeff Feig is to leave the bank, it said on Tuesday, the latest departure of a senior figure in an industry racked by allegations that its biggest players manipulated markets.
There was no suggestion Mr. Feig's departure was related to the investigation into alleged market manipulation, which has so far seen dozens of traders at leading banks suspended or fired, including Citigroup's own head of spot foreign exchange trading.
"Given his tenure in his role, his departure was well-anticipated, and part of the natural cycle of the business," a Citigroup spokesman told Reuters. "We have a strong, talented bench that continues to support this core business."
Citigroup is the world's currency-trading bank, according to a recent industry survey. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Jamie McGeever)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion