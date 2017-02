NEW YORK Nov 3 The dollar trimmed losses against the euro on Thursday after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims fell in the latest week.

The euro cut gains to $1.38050 EUR=EBS after the report from $1.38180 just before.

For the data, click on [ID:nOAT004892]

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)