LONDON Aug 8The average number of daily foreign exchange payment instructions fell 2 percent in July from the previous month, while the average value also dropped, FX settlement system CLS Bank said on Monday.

Daily values settled last month fell to $4.87 trillion after crossing the $5 trillion mark in June for the first time to hit $5.12 trillion, though this still marked a year-on-year increase of 24 percent, CLS said.

The average daily volume of payment instructions fell to 801,815 from 818,152 instructions in June, although this marked a slight increase from the 754,780 sides settled in July 2010, CLS said.

The CLS Aggregation Service aggregated a daily average of 209,129 instructions, up from 198,977 in June. On July 12, the service recorded a new daily record volume of 398,170. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)