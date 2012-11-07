LONDON Nov 7 Average daily volumes and values
in the foreign exchange market fell by around 10 percent in
October, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on
Wednesday.
CLS said it settled an average daily value of $4.66 trillion
in October, down 10.2 percent from a month earlier when it
topped $5 trillion.
Volumes also fell, having risen in September after dropping
in July and August.
Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and
aggregation services, were down 9.9 percent at 1,005,312 in
October from 1,115,921 in September, when total volumes had
risen from 977,002 in August.
Compared with the same month a year ago, volumes were down
12.6 percent.
Input volumes reflect the instructions received on a given
day for future settlement, the majority of which are spot for
settlement two days later.
The CLS Aggregation Service daily input totalled 345,783 in
October down from 383,155 in September.