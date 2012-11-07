LONDON Nov 7 Average daily volumes and values in the foreign exchange market fell by around 10 percent in October, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on Wednesday.

CLS said it settled an average daily value of $4.66 trillion in October, down 10.2 percent from a month earlier when it topped $5 trillion.

Volumes also fell, having risen in September after dropping in July and August.

Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, were down 9.9 percent at 1,005,312 in October from 1,115,921 in September, when total volumes had risen from 977,002 in August.

Compared with the same month a year ago, volumes were down 12.6 percent.

Input volumes reflect the instructions received on a given day for future settlement, the majority of which are spot for settlement two days later.

The CLS Aggregation Service daily input totalled 345,783 in October down from 383,155 in September.