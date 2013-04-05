LONDON, April 5 Average daily volumes in the foreign exchange market slipped 10 percent in March from the previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on Friday.

Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, fell to 1,217,817 from 1,351,490 in February.

Despite that, the average daily value of transactions in the foreign exchange market was barely changed from the previous month, slipping 0.2 percent in March to $5.16 trillion from $5.17 trillion in February.

Earlier in the week data showed daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on the EBS trading platform fell 19 percent on the month.