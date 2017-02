NEW YORK Nov 29 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after a rebound in a measure of U.S. consumer confidence for November fueled an increase in risk appetite.

The U.S. Conference Board's consumer confidence index climbed to 56.0 from 40.9 the month before. For more click on [ID:nN1E7AR196].

The euro rose as high as $1.33500 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, and was last at $1.33350, up 0.2 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)