NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar held gains against the yen on Tuesday after data on U.S. consumer prices for June came in line with expectations, with the report providing few clues as to whether the Federal Reserve would launch another round of quantitative easing.

Investors are awaiting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony later in the session for indications about future monetary policy action.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent versus the yen at 79.13 .

For the CPI report, see. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)