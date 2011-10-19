NEW YORK Oct 19 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed U.S. housing starts in September were better than expected.

The euro rose to $1.3847 EUR=, from $1.3823 before the data's release. Against the yen JPY=, the dollar fell to 76.79 from 76.84 previously.

U.S. housing starts surged in September at their fastest annual pace in 17 months on a big increase in groundbreaking for multi-family units, while permits for future construction fell, a government report showed on Wednesday. [ID:nN16ST1].

"The housing starts were strong, which is the first sign of life in housing we've seen in a while," said Boris Schlossberg, head of research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey. "That's welcome." (Reporting by Nick Olivari and Steven C Johnson, editing by W Simon )