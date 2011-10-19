NEW YORK Oct 19 The euro extended gains against
the dollar on Wednesday after data showed U.S. housing starts
in September were better than expected.
The euro rose to $1.3847 EUR=, from $1.3823 before the
data's release. Against the yen JPY=, the dollar fell to
76.79 from 76.84 previously.
U.S. housing starts surged in September at their fastest
annual pace in 17 months on a big increase in groundbreaking
for multi-family units, while permits for future construction
fell, a government report showed on Wednesday. [ID:nN16ST1].
"The housing starts were strong, which is the first sign of
life in housing we've seen in a while," said Boris Schlossberg,
head of research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"That's welcome."
(Reporting by Nick Olivari and Steven C Johnson,
editing by W Simon )