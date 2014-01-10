BRIEF-Cintas Corp on march 21, 2017, G&K Services, entered into an amended, restated note purchase agreement
* Cintas Corp - on March 21, 2017, G&K Services, Inc entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement
LONDON Jan 10 The Norwegian crown fell sharply against the euro and dollar on Friday after inflation came in well below market consensus, adding to the case for the central bank to hold off with any rise in interest rates.
The crown fell around 0.4 percent immediately after the data was published to trade at 8.4269 crowns per euro. Against the dollar it weakened to as low as 6.1951 before recovering a touch.
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. President Donald Trump warned Republican lawmakers on Tuesday that voters could punish them if they do not approve a plan he favors to dismantle Obamacare, as pressure grew on the businessman-turned-politician to win the first major legislative battle of his presidency.
BRASILIA, March 21 The Brazilian government plans to announce spending freezes of 30 billion to 35 billion reais ($9.7 billion to $11.3 billion) this week to help meet part of its 2017 budget deficit target, the Senate leader said on Tuesday.