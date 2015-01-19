(Updates, adds fresh quotes, details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON Jan 19 Denmark's move to lower interest rates deeper into negative territory on Monday had only a fleeting effect on the Danish crown, but speculation is growing that the currency's long-standing peg to the euro may be threatened in coming days.

Most analysts expected the peg to remain, and Economy Minister Morten Ostergaard said it was not in doubt. But traders said some speculators were betting it would be abandoned, given expectations for prolonged euro weakness if the European Central Bank opts for quantitative easing, which it may do as soon as Thursday.

Under the peg, the crown can fluctuate by up to 2.25 percent around a central exchange rate. If the crown appreciates to its upper limit, both the Danish National Bank and the European Central Bank are committed to buying euros to defend the band.

Expectations the peg will come under attack have grown after Switzerland's surprise move last Thursday to abandon its three-year-old cap of 1.20 francs per euro. It also cut the interest rate on some cash deposits at the central bank to -0.75 percent.

Denmark in turn cut its certificate of deposit rate by 0.15 percentage points to -0.20 percent on Monday.

"With Denmark offering a higher interest rate than Switzerland and lower volatility, we could see further capital flow redirected to the Danish crown," said Peter Rosenstreich, the head of strategy at Swissquote, in Geneva.

Like the franc, the crown, backed by top-notch ratings, is considered a safe haven. It rose to 7.43 crowns per euro on Monday, it highest since mid-2012, when markets were betting Greece would leave the euro.

Denmark is in the European Union but not the euro zone. The Nationalbank aims to keep the crown within a band of 7.29252 to 7.62824 per euro. It slipped to 7.4370 after the rate cut, still some distance from the central parity rate of 7.46038.

Traders said the central bank was intervening on Monday, after buying 6.9 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in the market between September and November 2014.

"The central bank wanted to cut today and not wait until after the ECB - obviously they're afraid that the upward pressure on the crown would intensify over the next few days," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea, Copenhagen.

"I'm sure (the central bank) will continue to intervene if the downward pressure in Europe continues."

The ECB is expected to introduce QE, possibly as soon as at its meeting on Thursday.

ABANDON THE PEG?

Bearish sentiment towards the euro has also picked up before a Greek election this weekend. The euro was at $1.1630, up 0.5 percent but not far from a trough of $1.14595 hit on Friday.

The spectre of a lengthy period of euro weakness and years of costly intervention are seen as behind the SNB's decision to ditch the franc cap of 1.20 francs per euro.

"In the wake of the SNB's decision to drop the floor, markets are already looking for the next 'peg' to go," said Geoffrey Yu, a strategist with Switzerland's UBS in London, adding that he did not expect the Danish peg to go.

Both UBS and Danske Bank said there were differences between the Swiss and Danish regimes, pointing to widespread support for the peg in the Danish political system.

Denmark's peg is part of its commitment under ERM-2, which was set up on Jan 1, 1999 as a halfway house to the euro. Under ERM-2, a currency is allowed to fluctuate up to 15 percent above or below a central exchange rate and central banks can intervene in coordination with the ECB.

Denmark adopted a narrower, 2.25 percent, band.

Nevertheless, traders said the market was not convinced.

"After the Swiss action all bets are off," said one Denmark-based trader. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly; Editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King)