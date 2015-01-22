(Adds details, quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Jan 22 The Danish central bank
intervened in the currency market on Thursday, pushing the crown
to its lowest in nearly five months against the euro, as it
stepped up its fight to ward off upward pressure on the
currency.
Currency flows into Denmark have picked up on speculation it
will abandon the crown's peg to the euro, after the Swiss
National Bank removed its cap on the franc last week. The Danish
central bank surprised investors by cutting interest rates
deeper into negative territory on Monday, but the effect of that
was fleeting.
The Danish central bank has been intervening this week,
after buying 6.9 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in the market
between September and November 2014. An intervention often
precedes a rate cut in Denmark, and many in the market expect
the bank to reduce rates after a European Central Bank policy
announcement later on Thursday.
"They have been intervening, but today they just started to
hike the bids," said a senior trader at a Nordic Bank. "They
started at 7.4345 crowns per euro and pushed it to 7.4430
crowns."
The Danish central bank declined to comment.
As a result of the intervention, the crown, pegged to the
euro, fell as much as 0.25 percent, its biggest
one-day percentage drop in a Reuters data series beginning in
1999.
The euro was last trading at 7.4440 crowns, up 0.13 percent
on the day, and well above a 2 1/2-year low of 7.43 crowns
struck earlier this week.
The weakening of the crown would make it easier for the
Danish central bank to hold off from a rate cut immediately
after the ECB decision.
Danish monetary policy moves in sync with the ECB and the
currency peg with the euro is the cornerstone of economic
policy. The Danish central bank lowered the deposit rate by 15
basis points to -0.20 percent on Monday, just days before the
ECB is likely to announce a quantitative easing programme.
"Its likely that a rate cut will not happen today. But a lot
depends on the reaction that we will see in the euro if the ECB
decides to go for a quantitative easing," said another trader at
a large Nordic bank.
Denmark is the sole remaining member of the ERM2 European
exchange rate mechanism, in which a number of EU countries once
kept their currencies within bands against the euro. Under the
Danish peg, the crown can fluctuate by up to 2.25 percent around
a central exchange rate of 7.46038.
If the crown appreciates to its upper limit, both the Danish
National Bank and the European Central Bank are obliged to
defend the band. So far, that has not been put to test.
(Additional reporting Sabina Zawadzki in Copenhagen; Editing by
Larry King)