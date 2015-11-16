Nov 16 Speculators boosted their bets in favor of the dollar to their highest levels since mid-August, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $33.68 billion in the week ended Nov. 10, from $28.07 billion the previous week. That's the largest net long position since mid-August, built on rising longs in the dollar against most major currencies, including the euro and yen.

The weekly data was postponed from its usual Friday release due to the U.S. Veterans Day holiday last week. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)