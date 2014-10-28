NEW YORK Oct 28 The sterling pared its earlier gains versus the dollar mid-afternoon on Tuesday after Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said the central bank can afford to keep interest rates at their record low for longer.

The pound last traded at $1.6139, up 0.1 percent on the day, while it hit a session low against the euro at 79.01 pence.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)