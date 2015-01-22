LONDON Jan 22 The Danish crown fell against the
euro on Thursday after Denmark's central bank cut its key
interest rate for the second time in four days, taking it deeper
into negative territory in a bid to ward off upward pressure on
the currency.
The central bank lowered the certificate of deposit rate to
a record low of -0.35 percent, from -0.2 percent, and said the
rate cut followed intervention in the currency market. The cut
came less than two hours after the European Central Bank
announced a quantitative easing programme.
The crown weakened to 7.4457 crowns per euro
from 7.4429 before rate cut, having fallen to 7.4540 earlier in
the day because of intervention by the Danish central bank.
The central bank has been intervening this week, traders
said, after buying 6.9 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in the
market between September and November 2014. An intervention
often precedes a rate cut in Denmark, and many in the market had
expected the bank to reduce rates after the ECB policy
announcement.
Danish monetary policy moves in sync with the ECB and the
currency peg with the euro is the cornerstone of Denmark's
economic policy.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jemima Kelly)