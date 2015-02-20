(Corrects date in second paragraph)
LONDON Feb 20 The Danish crown fell to an
eight-month low against the euro on Friday as traders speculated
that Denmarks's central bank, which wants a weaker currency, was
intervening in the market.
The crown fell 0.2 percent to 7.4642 crowns per euro
, leaving it on track for its biggest daily fall since
the euro was launched in 1999.
"Judging from the very sharp move ... you can only be
guessing that it's the central bank intervening," said Niels
Christensen, a currency strategist at Nordea bank in Copenhagen.
Earlier, the head of the Economic Council, a body that
advises the Danish government, said the country's central bank
was willing to use extreme measures including capital controls
to defend its currency peg to the euro, which it considers a
"holy" policy.
Currency flows into Denmark have picked up on speculation it
may abandon the crown's peg to the euro, after the Swiss
National Bank shocked markets by removing its cap on the franc
on Jan. 15.
