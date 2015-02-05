(Adds quote, details)

LONDON Feb 5 The Danish crown recouped losses on Thursday, having slipped after Denmark cut interest rates deeper into negative territory in a bid to ward off upward pressure on the currency.

Denmark' central bank lowered the certificate of deposit rate to -0.75 percent, the same as the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) equivalent, from -0.50 percent - the fourth cut since Jan. 19.

The crown immediately weakened to 7.4484 crowns per euro from about 7.4462 beforehand. It pared those losses to trade at 7.4440 crowns, slightly higher on the day.

Currency flows into Denmark have picked up on speculation it may abandon the crown's peg to the euro, after the SNB removed its cap on the franc three weeks ago.

"It is too early to say whether the latest cut will stop currency inflows and push the crown lower," Nordea foreign exchange strategist, Niels Christensen, said.

"Speculators would love to have a go and see whether the central bank gives up the currency peg. They will be disappointed as the central bank is determined," he said.

Data showed this week that the central bank spent a record $16 billion in the foreign exchange market to weaken the crown.

Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark agreed to keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent either side of a central parity exchange rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In practice, it has kept it in a tighter range of 0.50 percent either side.

Central bank chief Lars Rohde said the bank had the necessary instruments to defend the peg for as long as it takes.