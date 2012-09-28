NEW YORK, Sept 28 The dollar gained against the yen and dollar on Friday after an array of U.S. data.

Business activity in the U.S. Midwest contracted this month for the first time since September 2009, as new orders sank, a report showed on Friday.

U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in four months in September as Americans saw better prospects for the job market and economy, a survey released on Friday showed.

The dollar hit a session high of 77.85 yen and last traded at 77.84, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro hit a session low of $1.2877 and last traded at $1.2878, down 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.