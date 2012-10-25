NEW YORK Oct 25 The dollar briefly extended gains against the Japanese yen on Thursday to hit a global session high after U.S. data showed orders for long-lasting goods rose in September and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a high of 80.22 yen after the data. It last traded at 80.16, up 0.5 percent on the day and unchanged from levels before the release of the data.

The euro last traded at $1.2972, unchanged on the day. It had been trading at $1.2992 before the data.

U.S. orders for long-lasting goods rose 9.9 percent in September, the Commerce Department said, driven by a sharp increase in orders of transportation equipment.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, giving a clearer sign that the labor market is healing after wild fluctuations in claims data at the beginning of the month.