NEW YORK Nov 29 The euro held gains against the dollar on Thursday as U.S. economic data pointed to an upbeat outlook for the economy.

Data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell for a second straight week, while the economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter. The report suggested that the world's largest economy was on a stable path to recovery.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.2993, while the dollar was slightly higher versus the yen at 82.100 yen.