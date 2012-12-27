BRIEF-Crown Castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
* Crown castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
NEW YORK Dec 27 The euro slightly extended gains against the dollar after strong U.S. new home sales data last month further lifted the market's appetite for riskier currencies.
U.S. new home sales rose to their highest since April 2010.
The euro rose to $1.3274 after the data from $1.3265 just before.
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock