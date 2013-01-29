Sterling hits seven-week low ahead of UK budget
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK Jan 29 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped in January to its lowest level in more than a year.
The euro rose as high as $1.3493 on Reuters data, the highest since Dec. 2, 2011, before pulling back to last trade at $1.3483, up 0.2 percent on the day.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).