ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE. WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER
March 9 WATCH LIVE HERE: http://reut.rs/2m05Hgc (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
NEW YORK, March 1 The dollar rallied versus the Japanese yen and hit a 2013 high versus the euro on Friday after a slew of U.S. economic data.
The euro fell as low as $1.2967, its lowest since Dec. 11. It had been trading at $1.2984 before the release of the data and last traded at $1.2988, down 0.5 percent on the day.
The dollar last traded at 93.14 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 92.78 before the release of the data, according to Reuters data.
U.S. consumer sentiment rose in February as Americans were more optimistic that the jobs market will improve, even as confidence in fiscal policy was near all-time lows.
But U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in January, recording its biggest decline in 1-1/2 years as both public and private outlays dropped, pointing to weak economic growth in the first quarter.
Additionally, the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up to its fastest rate in over a year and a half in February as new orders continued to accelerate.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.
OTTAWA, March 9 Canadian new home prices edged up at the start of the year, driven again by higher prices in the hot Toronto market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.