NEW YORK Aug 11 The dollar extended gains against the euro on Thursday, with the single-currency shared by 17 countries hitting a session low, after U.S. data showed new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low last week. [ID:nOAT004851]

The euro fell as low as $1.4101 versus $1.4126 prior to the release of the report, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.4124, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro was already under pressure on concerns the region's sovereign debt crisis is spreading to the financial sector. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)