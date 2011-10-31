NEW YORK Oct 31 The euro tumbled over 2 percent to a session low against the dollar on Monday amid widespread risk aversion as investors' expectations cooled over last week's European measures to stem the debt crisis.

The euro fell to session low of $1.3842 EUR=, according to Reuters data, and last traded at $1.3846, down 2.1 percent on the day.

The dollar also fared well against the Swiss franc CHF= and hit a session high of 0.8775. It last traded at 0.8767, up 1.6 percent on the day.

U.S. stocks tumbled while Treasuries gained. In a sign that Europe's woes were far from over, Italian and Spanish bond yields soared, prompting the European Central Bank to buy the debt, while shares of European banks came under heavy selling pressure. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LV144] [ID:nL5E7LR4H3]