NEW YORK, Sept 13 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved while U.S. stocks turned positive.

The euro rose to a New York session high of $1.3726 EUR= and last traded at $1.3708, up 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data

"We are seeing some profit taking on the declines over the last few days and there is some bargain hunting," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"Risk appetite has improved and there is a broad retracement going on across the board," he said. "Overall the downward trend for the euro will remain intact until there is broad-based euro zone support behind Greece and that does not look likely." (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)