NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. dollar extended losses
against the euro and yen on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve
said it will keep interest rates low for at least two years.
[ID:nN1E7780FW]
The dollar fell to a session low of 76.81 yen, according to
the EBS trading platform JPY=EBS. It last traded at 76.92,
down 1 percent on the day. It traded at 77.08 prior to the
central bank's statement.
Against the euro EUR=EBS, the dollar fell to $1.4290
compared with $1.4248 prior to the statement. It last traded at
$1.4242, down 0,5 percent on the day.
Interest rate differentials are a key driver of
currencies.