GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. debt, gold, gain favor as investors seek safety
* Dollar weakens on Fed and policy concerns (Recasts with U.S. Treasuries and gold; adds Wall Street close)
NEW YORK Aug 9 The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rate low for at least two years. [ID:nN1E7780FW]
The dollar fell to a session low of 76.68 JPY= yen, according to Reuters data. It last traded at 76.82, down 1.2 percent on the day.
The euro hit a session high of $1.4346 against the dollar and last traded at $1.4324, up 1.1 percent on the day.
Interest rate differentials are a key driver of these currencies.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Diane Craft)
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A bipartisan deal aimed at ending Illinois' long-running budget impasse showed signs of unraveling on Wednesday when a key pension measure failed to pass in the state Senate.