NEW YORK Aug 9 The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rate low for at least two years. [ID:nN1E7780FW]

The dollar fell to a session low of 76.68 JPY= yen, according to Reuters data. It last traded at 76.82, down 1.2 percent on the day.

The euro hit a session high of $1.4346 against the dollar and last traded at $1.4324, up 1.1 percent on the day.

Interest rate differentials are a key driver of these currencies.

