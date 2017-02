NEW YORK Aug 12 The dollar extended losses against the euro on Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales in July posted their biggest gain since March. [ID:nCAT005492]

The robust data buoyed risk appetite as it assuaged fears that the world's largest economy might be slipping back into a recession.

The euro hit a session high of $1.4286 EUR= after the data versus $1.4258 prior to its release, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.4274, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The dollar last traded at 76.62 yen JPY=, down 0.3 percent, versus 76.58 prior to the release.

U.S. stock index futures added to gains while gains were pared on U.S. Treasury prices. ( Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by W Simon )