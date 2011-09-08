NEW YORK, Sept 8 The dollar hit its highest level in more than three months against the safe-haven Swiss franc on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no details of any new stimulus measures.

Bernanke, however, said in a speech the central bank would spare no effort to boost disappointingly weak growth and lower unemployment. For story see [ID:nW1E7IRO2M].

The dollar hit a New York session high of 0.8768 franc CHF= after the speech, according to Reuters data. It last traded at 0.8748, up 2 percent on the day.

More stimulus would have been widely deemed as negative for the dollar. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)