NEW YORK Oct 19 The dollar hit a session high against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc on Wednesday after a survey of economic conditions by the U.S. central bank showed the economy grew slightly in September.

For story, [ID:nW1E7KM02O]

The dollar hit a high of 0.9034 franc CHF= and last traded at 0.9028, up 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)