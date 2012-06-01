NEW YORK, June 1 The dollar slumped against the
yen, hitting a session low after a government report showed the
U.S. economy adding only 69,000 jobs last month, the weakest in
a year and well below expectations.
The dollar fell as low as 77.65 yen, a new 3-1/2-month low.
It was last down 0.9 percent at 77.66 yen, compared with
78.10 yen before the data.
The euro last traded down 0.2 percent at $1.2333,
compared with $1.2325 before the data. The euro initially fell
to a session low of $1.2293 before recouping some losses.
The euro fell 1.1 percent to 95.81 yen.
(Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)