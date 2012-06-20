NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar rose against the
euro and hit a session high on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve said it was extending its Operation Twist bond-buying
program.
The euro fell as low as $1.2640 after the Fed
announcement, compared with $1.2689 earlier. It was last at
$1.2642, down 0.3 percent on the day.
"The Fed move to extend the Operation Twist program is
conservative and wary," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market
strategist at Worldwide Markets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.
"The central bank is signaling its concern for the economic
future, both American and European, without unduly damaging the
present by weakening the dollar."
The dollar also gained further versus the yen and last
traded at 79.51, up 0.7 percent, compared with 79.41
earlier.
(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)