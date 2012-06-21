NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. dollar accelerated gains on Thursday, rising 1 percent against the Swiss franc and euro as it continued to attract safe-haven flows in the midst of data showing a global slowdown.

Continued softness in U.S. jobless claims, with the four-week moving average hitting a six month high, the sharp contraction in the mid-Atlantic region's business index, and weakness in global output heightened the market's aversion to risk.

The dollar hit session highs of 0.9552 against the franc, up 1 percent on the day, while the euro hit session lows of $1.2571, down 1 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)