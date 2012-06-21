Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. dollar accelerated gains on Thursday, rising 1 percent against the Swiss franc and euro as it continued to attract safe-haven flows in the midst of data showing a global slowdown.
Continued softness in U.S. jobless claims, with the four-week moving average hitting a six month high, the sharp contraction in the mid-Atlantic region's business index, and weakness in global output heightened the market's aversion to risk.
The dollar hit session highs of 0.9552 against the franc, up 1 percent on the day, while the euro hit session lows of $1.2571, down 1 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Feb 12 Kuwait's central bank released the following December money supply and bank lending data on Sunday, showing annual bank loan growth at its slowest since January 2012. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY DEC 16 NOV 16 DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.1 5.2 -2.2 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 6.5 1.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 6.9 3.2 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 2.5 4.1 7.9 KUWAIT
DUBAI, Feb 12 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Sunday that she was worried about the result of looming elections in Europe, though she insisted the euro zone was making progress in resolving its economic problems.