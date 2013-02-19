NEW YORK Feb 19 The dollar extended its losses against the yen to hit a session low on Monday as disagreement between Japanese officials raised doubts over how aggressive Japan will ease its monetary policy.

The dollar fell as low as 93.29 yen on Reuters data and was last down 0.6 percent at 93.36 yen.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was not considering buying foreign bonds as part of efforts to ease monetary policy, a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said this was an option.