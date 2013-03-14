NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar extended gains versus the euro and yen to hit session highs on Thursday data showed U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week, while the current account deficit narrowed in the fourth quarter.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2910 on Reuters data, the weakest since Dec. 10. It was last at $1.2920, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The dollar rose as high as 96.59 yen after the data, and was last at 96.52 yen, up 0.5 percent.