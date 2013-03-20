NEW YORK, March 20 The dollar extended losses against the euro and trimmed gains versus the yen after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday pressed forward with its aggressive efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy through large-scale bond purchases.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.2978 on Reuters data, compared with $1.2949 earlier. It was last at $1.2959, up 0.6 percent on the day.

The dollar was last at 95.64 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day. It had traded as low as 95.37 yen after the Fed statement, compared with 95.61 yen earlier.