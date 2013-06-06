BRIEF-Aurania Resources says enters definitive agreement to buy Ecuasolidus
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro hit fresh one-month highs against the dollar on Thursday, continuing to benefit from comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi saying that the bank has ruled out instituting negative deposit rates for now.
The euro hit a high of $1.3196, its strongest level since May 2. It was last at $1.3184, up 0.7 percent on the day.
The dollar's losses versus the euro spilled over to other pairs, with the greenback also falling to one-month lows against the yen. The dollar fell to 98.47 yen, lowest since May 3, and last traded at 98.50, down 0.6 percent.
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings
* Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives approval for liquefied natural gas exports to free trade agreement nations