NEW YORK, June 6 The euro hit fresh one-month highs against the dollar on Thursday, continuing to benefit from comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi saying that the bank has ruled out instituting negative deposit rates for now.

The euro hit a high of $1.3196, its strongest level since May 2. It was last at $1.3184, up 0.7 percent on the day.

The dollar's losses versus the euro spilled over to other pairs, with the greenback also falling to one-month lows against the yen. The dollar fell to 98.47 yen, lowest since May 3, and last traded at 98.50, down 0.6 percent.