BRIEF-Gladstone Land Corp agrees to sell 1.7 mln shares
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share
NEW YORK, July 24 The dollar rallied broadly on Wednesday, hitting session highs against the euro and rising 1 percent versus the yen, supported by U.S. higher yields.
The euro hit session lows versus the dollar to $1.3176 and was last at $1.3180, down 0.3 percent. It earlier hit one-month highs against the greenback at $1.3256. The dollar also rose 1 percent versus the yen to 110.37 yen.
Benchmark U.S. ten-year Treasury yields were higher on the day at 2.615 percent from 2.511 percent on Tuesday.
"The dollar is being supported by higher yields right now, suggesting that the ongoing recovery in the U.S. is still positive overall," said Brian Kim, currency strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share
* On March 4, 2017 Co through its unit entered into first to supply agreement dated December 15, 2014 - SEC filing
DETROIT/NEW YORK/MONTREAL, March 9 Shortly after being named CEO of Canadian Pacific in 2012, Hunter Harrison hoisted himself onto a roof near a Montreal rail yard, pulled up a beach chair and timed the company's switch engines using a stopwatch and binoculars.