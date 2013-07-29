DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, July 29 The U.S. dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Monday, hitting session highs, underpinned by a smaller-then-expected fall in U.S. pending home sales.
The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Homes Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, slid 0.4 percent to 110.9 in June. May's index was revised down to 111.3 from a previously reported 112.3. Economists polled by Reuters had expected signed contracts, which become sales after a month or two, to fall 1.0 percent.
The dollar rose as high as 98.33 yen after the data, trimming losses to trade at 98.06, down 0.2 percent.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial