NEW YORK, July 30 The U.S. dollar rallied on
Tuesday, hitting session highs against the euro and extending
gains versus the yen, with investors paring back long positions
on the euro heading into the Federal Reserve's policy
announcement on Wednesday.
"This is positioning more than anything else, so what we're
seeing is a continued unwinding in euro long positions ahead of
the Fed," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The euro hit session lows of $1.3233 against the dollar
after climbing to nearly six-week peaks and last traded
at $1.3237, down 0.2 percent.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.4 percent at 98.32 yen
.