NEW YORK Aug 2 The dollar fell against the euro and yen and hit session lows after data on Friday showed U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July, although the jobless rate fell.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.3274, and last traded at $1.3256, up 0.4 percent on the day. Before the data, the euro was at around $1.3200.

The dollar fell as low as 99.20 yen after the data, compared with 99.92 earlier. It was last at 99.34 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.