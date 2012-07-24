NEW YORK, July 24 The euro slightly trimmed losses against the dollar in late trade on Tuesday and some traders cited a Wall Street Journal article saying the Federal Reserve is moving closer to taking new steps to spur growth.

The euro traded as high as $1.2073 and was last at $1.2069, still down 0.4 percent on the day as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis weighed.

"There was slight uptick in the euro as a result of the headline but nothing drastic, but the news was notable enough to soften the dollar. People are getting tired and numbed by rhetoric and they are looking for signs of action," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford Connecticut.

(Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou and Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)