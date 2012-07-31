BRIEF-Medley files for notes offering of up to $25 mln
* Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof
NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar pared losses against the euro after data showed the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose in July.
The euro last traded at $1.2280, up 0.2 percent on the day, compared with $1.2297 before the data.
"What it does do, however, is guarantee the Fed won't take any action tomorrow because we have not seen enough pullback in the U.S. economy to justify any action," said Kathy Lien, managing director of BK Asset Management in New York. (Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou and Nick Olivari; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources, Northern Superior initiates concurrent financings
* On Feb 10, entered into third amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement and security agreement - sec filing