PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar, political uncertainty
* Dollar falls after 10-day winning streak * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise for 11th day * Silver at three-month top, palladium at three-week high (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 16 Gold rose on Thursday as the dollar weakened after a 10-day winning streak and investors took the opportunity to buy bullion as a hedge against political uncertainty in the United States and Europe. Sp