NEW YORK Aug 3 The dollar rose to a session high versus the yen on Friday after data showed U.S. employers in July hired the most workers in five months but the jobless rate increased to 8.3 percent.

The dollar climbed as high as 78.61 yen on Reuters data and was last up 0.4 percent at 78.51.

The euro briefly pared gains versus the dollar. It was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2243. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)