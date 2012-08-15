UPDATE 2-How Sanofi lost out to J&J in $30 bln battle for Actelion
* J&J's $280 per share tender offer to start March 3 (Recasts with rival offer, adds background throughout)
NEW YORK Aug 15 The dollar pared gains versus the euro and yen on Wednesday after the release of data on U.S. consumer prices and New York state manufacturing.
The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index unexpectedly contracted in August. Separate data showed U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for a second straight month.
The dollar last traded 0.2 percent higher on the day at 78.88 yen, compared with 79.02 yen before the data.
The euro traded at $1.2289, still down 0.3 percent on the day, compared with $1.2274 earlier. The euro also fell to a session low against the yen and last traded at 96.90, down 0.1 percent on the day.
* J&J's $280 per share tender offer to start March 3 (Recasts with rival offer, adds background throughout)
* Czechs, Hungary, Poland, Romania to hold debt auctions * Demand could ease as odds of March Fed rate hike rise * Bucharest shares set 19-month high, Transgaz stocks surge * Czech 2-year bond yield at 5-month high, speculation eases By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 16 Central European government bonds eased ahead of possibly bearish debt auctions across the region on Thursday amid rising expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in
ATHENS, Feb 16 There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.