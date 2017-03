NEW YORK, April 4 The dollar and the euro rallied more than 3 percent against the yen on Thursday in their biggest one-day moves since 2008 after the Bank of Japan enacted unprecedented monetary easing to fight persistent deflation.

The dollar rose 3.4 percent to 96.23 yen, the largest one-day rise since Oct. 2008 and edging closer to a 3-1/2-year peak of 96.71 yen set on March 12.

The euro gained 3.6 percent to 123.83 yen, the best one-day performance since Nov. 2008.