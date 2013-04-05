BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
NEW YORK, April 5 The dollar hit fresh 3-1/2-year highs against the yen while the euro rose to nearly two-month peaks versus the Japanese currency on Friday, as investors continued to dump the yen in the wake of the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus announced on Thursday.
The dollar rose as high as 97.26 yen, its strongest level since August 2009. It was last at 97.02, up 0.7 percent. The euro, on the other hand, climbed to the day's peak of 126.45 yen, the highest since mid-February. It last traded at 126.36, up 1.4 percent on the day.
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.