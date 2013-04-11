NEW YORK, April 11 The dollar briefly trimmed its losses against the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell sharply last week.

The dollar traded as high as 99.54 yen on Reuters data after the release, compared with 99.41 yen earlier. It was last at 99.44 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day.

Separate data showed U.S. import prices fell in March.