DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 11 The dollar briefly trimmed its losses against the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell sharply last week.
The dollar traded as high as 99.54 yen on Reuters data after the release, compared with 99.41 yen earlier. It was last at 99.44 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day.
Separate data showed U.S. import prices fell in March.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.